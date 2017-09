ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A photo showing a St. Louis police officer helping a man with his tie before a job interview went viral — and now there’s an even sweeter update!

“We were walking and doing our detail and talking to people and this gentleman approached us, me and Officer Carper,” Sgt. Howard Marshall told KTVI.

Officer Carper said the man was standing near the bus stop when he asked them if they knew how to tie a tie.

The man, only known as Willie, later told the officers he got the job.

“He did get the job and he got multiple offers from other places too,” Carper said. “We are very delighted about that.”