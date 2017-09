COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for two suspects who fled the scene after crashing a stolen car near the Crest View Apartments Saturday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at the apartment complex located at 370 Crestone Lane located near Motor City Drive and W. Brookside Street.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area and located four men inside a gold Chrysler Sebring, which was later determined to be stolen.

According to police, the suspects tried to drive away but lost control of the car and hit a tree.

The driver and front passenger, who have not been identified at this time, ran away from the scene.

Multiple handguns were recovered in the car, according to authorities.

Officers were able to detain the other two passengers, two boys ages 15 and 17, who were later released to their guardians pending further investigation and charges.

Police say the four individuals may be linked to several overnight burglaries and motor vehicle thefts in the Falcon area.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.