OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. on Highway 266 near milepost 8.

According to authorities, 54-year-old John Hensch of La Junta was riding his motorcycle eastbound near milepost 8 when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve. Troopers say he traveled across the westbound lane and off the left side of the road and rolled. Hensch was ejected from the motorcycle.

He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Troopers say alcohol, drugs and speed are not considered factors in this crash.