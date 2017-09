COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mayor John Suthers made his “State of the City” address in Colorado Springs on Friday, September 22.

The priorities he presented three years ago are still near the top of the list.

Suthers say the city has made great improvement in the areas of infrastructure and jobs, but adds there would be more money to work with if voters would favor using a utility fee to pay for the stormwater drainage program.

He says that would free up funding for crucial city jobs.

“We need to add at least 100 to 120 police officers over the next several years and that will add as much as $10 [million] to $12 million annually to the city budget. We also need to be vigilant about fire department staffing,” he said.

Suthers also says we need to continue to pressure state lawmakers for funding toward the widening of Interstate 25.