DENVER, Colo. — The principal of a Denver high school has retired and an athletic director has resigned amid an investigation into allegations of abuse.

The two school officials are out after disturbing videos surfaced in August showing cheerleaders being held down into “forced splits.” The controversial video showed cheerleaders repeatedly being pushed down while their arms were held down by fellow teammates during practice.

One cheerleader, Ally Wakefield, spoke out after the videos were released, saying she hopes other cheerleaders who may be experiencing a similar situation to speak up, too.

The former cheer coach, Ozell Williams, was terminated in August, while several others were placed on leave during the investigation.

Before the announcement on Friday, a handful of students staged a walkout in protest of the anticipated change in leadership.