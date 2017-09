PARK COUNTY, Colo. — After seeing posts from other fellow climbers on 14ers.com about a crying dog in the area of Mt. Lincoln and Mt. Bross, two climbers decided to take matters into their own hands and search for the missing dog themselves.

The two succeeded.

Trinity Smith posted to the 14ers Facebook page on Friday afternoon saying, “We got her!!!! After hours and hours of yelling and climbing Sean Nichols & I finally brought this sweet, scared, hungry girl down to safety. The poor baby was stuck up there for over a month. After coming back down with her, Chloe’s owners were patiently waiting to see if this was their dog that they had been missing for 6 weeks who had ran off with another neighborhood pup. They assumed after a month of searching that their 13 year old baby was gone forever. (This was the dog heard crying up on BROSS/Lincoln a couple days ago).”

She posted more details on her Facebook page, saying “After rumors of a dog crying & 2 days of scrambling along the side of a 14er, we finally brought this sweet baby down to safety. This poor thing has been stranded high up on a cliff for over a month. She was once a 90lb dog who now weighs 26. Glad to have her off that mountain and back with her owners.”

FOX21 reached out to Smith for a comment and she shared the following the statement in response to the wonderful outcome:

“We are overwhelmed with happiness today. Chloe is doing wonderful, considering the circumstances. I’m not sure how anything could survive even a week out there in those harsh conditions. She is a fighter. I can finally sleep after 3 nights of worrying about the poor baby stuck up there scared and alone. I’m not sure she would’ve made it another day since the peak she was stranded on is currently covered in snow. Unfortunately, my phone had died during the time of rescue, but it was the most beautiful, heart wrenching experience I’ve ever been through. I lay in bed every night watching endless animal rescue videos, so I was so happy to finally be able to pull off a rescue of my own. I also want to thank Mark Whiteside of Breckenridge. In my original story I left his name out, but he was the first person to be there after I posted that I needed help. He was there right away with his jeep and drove me back up so I didn’t have to hike all the way to the top again. He also, having never climbed a 14er, bolted right up the incredibly dangerous cliff face in the pitch dark with me. We couldn’t get Chloe to make a noise after hours of yelling for her so we were forced to come back down. He then returned on a solo mission the next morning. After many hours spent yelling for her yesterday she finally made her first noise as we were starting to think it was too late and Sean was able to locate her and bring her down.”

Way to go, Trinity and Sean!