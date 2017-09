DENVER, Colo. — Throughout the month of October, Denver Zoo is celebrating with its annual Halloween-themed Boo At The Zoo weekend events!

The Zoo kicks off fall with both adults-only and family-friendly evenings during DINOS! After Dark as well as DINOS! Live at Denver Zoo, which features special animal demonstrations and keeper talks.

The month’s lineup of events are as follows:

DINOS! After Dark: October 5-7, 12-14, 19-21, 26-28

DINOS! After Dark (Adults-only): October 5, 12, 19 and 26

Adults 21 and over can take part in DINOS! After Dark every Thursday in October from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. There will be live music and animal encounters plus a Beer Garden where local breweries will offer samples of their favorite fall brews. Tickets are $17 for general admission and $25 for a Taster Ticket (valid for the event’s Beer Garden). The Taster Ticket includes 10 samples of beer.

>> View ticket information here.

Guests are also welcome to dress up in costume for the following themed evenings:

October 5: Bedrock Beasts and Beauties theme night

October 12: 80s theme night

October 19: Rock Stars & Party Animals theme night

October 26: Halloween theme night

Events for all ages: October 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28

This version of DINOS! After Dark is fun for the entire family, every Friday and Saturday in October, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will have family-friendly entertainment, such as pumpkin carving demonstrations, a self-guided scavenger hunt, a live fire show and more. There will also be candy the weekend of October 27 to 28. Pricing for non-members is $17 adult (ages 12-64); $14 senior; $12 children (ages 3-11); ages 2 and under free. Pricing for members is $11 adult; $ 9 senior; $ 7 children; ages 2 and under free.

Boo At The Zoo: October 21-22 and 28-29

The 33rd annual Boo At The Zoo event offers creepy crawly animal demonstrations, candy and exciting, family-friendly entertainment under the canopy of the beautiful fall foliage of Denver Zoo. This event is included in the price of regular Zoo admission and runs October 21-22 and 28–29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

>> View ticket information here.

Take a look at all upcoming events at Denver Zoo here.