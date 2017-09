COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Saturday, local college students worked alongside the Colorado Springs Fire Department, doing home safety visits and installing smoke alarms around town.

It’s all part of the inaugural Town/Gown Fire Safety Community Service Project.

“We’re trying to go into communities that maybe don’t have the resources to have enough smoke alarms or maybe in older homes,” said Kathy Hook, Fire and Life Safety Educator with CSFD.

Allowing volunteers from local colleges like; the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, Colorado College and Pikes Peak Community College to help others in need.

“By volunteering and looking out for good causes, you’re able to find more about yourself and you’re able to help out people in the process,” said Collin McKone, student at UCCS and volunteer.

Collin and his team helped out an elderly couple, whose home had zero working smoke alarms.

“You need to have a smoke alarm on every level of your home, in each sleeping area. Smoke alarms do expire, so they need to be less than ten years old,” Said Hook.

Saying every home also needs a working Carbon Monoxide alarm, that usually needs to be replaced every seven years.

The community service project comes in honor of the 13th annual National Campus Fire Safety Month.

To make everything a success, the Colorado Springs Fire Department partnered with; First Alert, Campus Firewatch, the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department, Colorado Springs Housing & Building Association and the Meadows Park Community Center.