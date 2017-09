SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Winter is coming — and that means ski season is just around the corner!

A-Basin officials fired up the snow guns on Friday and posted videos to their social media accounts. On Facebook, they captioned the video ” Our stellar snowmaking team fired up the guns today! They’re testing them out and working out any glitches now, so they’re ready to roll when Mother Nature gives us the thumbs up!”

Now when exactly will that be?

The folks at A-Basin said it all depends on the weather, but they’re hoping to reopen the slopes mid to late-October.