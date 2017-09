COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Doherty High School student is in serious condition after being shot across the street from the school Friday afternoon.

Police said the incident began with a confrontation between at least three students. One of them was shot and is in serious condition at a local hospital. Another ran into a tree while attempting to escape and was injured.

The incident happened around noon, when some students were off campus for lunch. Police said the parents of both victims have been notified. All other students remain safe.

Doherty is on shelter in place status while police investigate the incident. No one is allowed to enter or leave the school. Students who are off campus for lunch are asked to remain where they are. Parents are asked not to come to the school.

There’s no word on whether a suspect or suspects have been apprehended.

Three nearby schools–Carver Elementary, Keller Elementary, and Russel Middle–were on lockdown due to the police investigation. The lockdowns were lifted around 1:10 p.m.

District officials said Grant Elementary School, which is about two miles away from Doherty, went on lockdown earlier this morning due to an unrelated police investigation. That school remains on lockdown, and students and staff remain safe inside.

