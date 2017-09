SPRINGFIELD, Colo. — Two people are facing federal charges after they stole 19 guns from a southeastern Colorado gun store and then sold them in St. Louis, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

Prosecutors said Calvin Stafford and Napoleon Williams, both 23, were indicted on September 13 and made their first court appearance on Tuesday. Prosecutors said on August 10, Stafford and Williams traveled from Missouri to Springfield with the intent of buying marijuana that they could sell for a profit in Missouri. When that deal fell through, they decided to break into a local gun shop. They stole 19 guns, including five rifles, from Best Way Sales in Springfield. They then drove the guns to St. Louis and sold most of them, according to prosecutors.

Both suspects are charged with conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee, theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, and possession of stolen firearms. If convicted on all counts, they each face up to 25 years in federal prison and fines of up to $750,000.