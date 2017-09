COLORADO CITY, Colo. — The northbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed at mile marker 73 in Colorado City due to a semi fire.

The Colorado State Patrol said a semi loaded with hay crashed and caught fire early Friday morning. The northbound lanes of the interstate are expected to be closed until late afternoon while crews clean up the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to use exit 71, which is the Graneros Road exit, as a detour.