COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mayor John Suthers presented three priorities in his State of the City address three years ago: a healthy political environment, improved infrastructure, and better jobs. In his 2017 address Friday, he said he hopes to continue to improve upon those goals.

Better infrastructure and jobs both tied into his push for a utility fee to pay for the stormwater drainage program. Suthers said Colorado Springs is the only major city in the nation that doesn’t have a dedicated fund for this. He said using the general fund takes away resources for competitive wages and crucial hires.

“I believe, and I think most of the city council agrees, that one of our major tasks over the next decade is to ensure that our police and fire departments are adequately staffed and compensated as to attract highly-qualified public servants,” Suthers said.

Suthers also said he hopes to continue to improve upon tourism, our city’s best asset.