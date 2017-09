CALHAN, Colo. — A driver was killed and two passengers were injured in a rollover crash south of Calhan Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on Funk Road about one and a half miles east of Calhan Highway. A 1998 Ford Explorer was headed westbound when the driver lost control. The SUV went off the road and rolled once.

Troopers said the driver and the front seat passenger were both ejected. The driver, a 64-year-old man from Calhan, died on the scene. The front seat passenger was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The back seat passenger was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Troopers said none of the people involved were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.