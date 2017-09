COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Banning Lewis Ranch Academy in northeastern Colorado Springs is mourning the death of a 6-year-old student who was hit while riding her bicycle.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Silver Birch Drive and Cottonwood Tree Drive. The girl was riding her bike on the sidewalk when she was hit by a van, according to police. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

On Friday, District 49’s crisis management team was at the school supporting families, students and staff.

“For all of us, though, there will always be a hole in our hearts for this young person,” Todd Morse, Head of School at Banning Lewis Ranch Academy, said. “She leaves us with one less fantastic smile that we get to see every day, and we’re sad and brokenhearted over that.”

Right now, there’s a makeshift memorial at the crash site.

This marks the 29th traffic death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 21.