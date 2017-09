COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police say more than 100 people may have been victims of an accused identity thief in Colorado Springs.

The suspect, 32-year-old Armando Gallegos, was arrested during a traffic stop on August 23. Police said he was wanted for printing checks using other people’s account information, then using the fake checks at local businesses. When police searched his car, they found several forged IDs, checks, and credit cards, along with drugs and a gun. They searched his home and found an identity theft lab with laptop computers, printers, altered IDs and checks, and garbage bags full of unopened mail.

Police said Gallegos admitted to stealing mail in Black Forest and Colorado Springs, and to altering and manufacturing checks.

Police estimate there are more than 100 victims of the crimes.