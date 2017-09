COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters from Colorado Springs and Fort Carson are putting their classroom training to the test, thanks to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

Firefighters are receiving a comprehensive 40-hour highway emergency response course provided by Signet North America.

Over the past 12 months, Colorado Springs firefighters have managed three major hazardous materials incidents: two fuel tanker rollovers and one cargo trailer fire that shut down Interstate 25 for hours.