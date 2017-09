COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You may have noticed a lot of red around town Friday. The annual Go Red for Women Luncheon was held at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort to benefit the American Heart Association.

FOX21’s Lauren Ferrara emceed the event with Sunny 106.3’s Tammy Oakland. Holly Hoffman from Survivor also spoke to the crowd.

The event raises awareness about heart disease and strokes while encouraging women and their families to take action and live healthier lives.