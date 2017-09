COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 6-year-old girl was hit and killed by a van while riding her bike in northeastern Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Silver Birch Drive and Cottonwood Tree Drive, which is in the neighborhood northeast of Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road. The girl, who was riding her bike on the sidewalk, was crossing Silver Birch Drive when she was hit by a van that was turning right onto Silver Birch Drive, according to police. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Police said speed, alcohol, and drugs are not considered factors in the crash, and no charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

Police said this is the 29th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 21.