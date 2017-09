COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the four people who tried to rob a downtown Colorado Springs 7-Eleven early Thursday morning.

Police said it happened around 1 a.m. at the store at the intersection of South Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street. Three women and a man tried to shoplift from the store, according to police. When a clerk confronted them, one of the women said she had a knife. The clerk pulled out a box cutter in self-defense, and the suspects ran away, according to police.

The suspects left in a car that was later determined to be stolen.

Police said no one was injured in the incident. No suspects have been arrested.