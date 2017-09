PARKER, Colo. — A man from West Virginia who was wanted on child porn charges was arrested in Parker last week after hiding from law enforcement for seven years, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jamie Castle, 39, was wanted out of Buchanan County, West Virginia on five felony warrants and one indictment for 153 counts of child pornography. A warrant for his arrested was issued in 2010, but he left the area and was never found.

Then, earlier this month, Buchanan County deputies discovered Castle was living in Parker. They contacted the Douglas County sheriff’s office, who tracked him down at an address on Prairie Clover Way. He was arrested there on Friday.

Deputies said Castle is being held on a $150,000 bond.