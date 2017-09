COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You may have noticed it has been much drier lately, and with that comes a rising fire danger.

It has been weeks without significant rainfall in the southern Colorado area, but there are things you can do to help prevent wildfires.

“We are kind of, hitting those trigger points that would initiate the likelihood of a big fire event,” Jeremy Taylor, Colorado Springs Fire Department Wildland Mitigation Program Administrator, said, “All the right conditions are coming together.”

“It can turn into a brush fire, and a small brush fire can turn into a forest fire,” Broadmoor Fire Department Chief, Noel Perran, said, “and we’ve all seen what happens in Colorado when wildfires get out of control.”

There are some little things you and your family should start doing now, like cutting weeds, grass, and vegetation.

“Keep everything less than four inches as far as grass and vegetation goes,” Taylor said.

Remove debris and dead leaves from around your house.

“We are expecting the fuels to be ready to burn,” Chief Perran said.

Always avoid throwing a cigarette butt out of the window or on the ground without fully diminishing the flame.

“It can sit there and smolder for several hours on end, and so what happens is the winds will fan it and get it to the right temperature, and then it starts the ignition process,” Chief Perran said.

Also be careful when using power tools, welding, or doing anything that involves a flame.