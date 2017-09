COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, after he caused a crash that seriously injured two people in Colorado Springs Wednesday night, according to police.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Platte Avenue near the intersection with Chelton Road. Police said a Maserati driven by 45-year-old Seth Vanderiet was headed westbound at an excessive speed when it hit a pickup truck that was also headed westbound. The impact caused the pickup truck to flip onto its roof, according to police. Two people in the pickup truck were seriously injured, and the third sustained minor injuries.

Vanderiet, who was not injured, ran away after the crash but was caught nearby, according to police. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs, vehicular assault, reckless driving causing serious injury, and other charges.

Westbound Platte Avenue was closed for about five hours while police investigated the crash.