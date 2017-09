COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two State Parks that underwent a test phase of dogs being allowed on trails finally revealed their results.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park and Mueller State Park both used the trial period from June 1st through the end of August, to see how dog owners and the public reacted to the new rules.

While Cheyenne Mountain State Park had a good response and will continue allowing dogs on trails, Mueller State Park is saying ‘no more.’

“We wrote a couple of tickets, but those were mostly for dogs that were on the wrong trails, and we had very little impact to our wildlife, very little impact to other visitors on the trails,” said Jason Hagan, Park Ranger at Cheyenne Mountain State Park.

With the trial phase being a success at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, dog owners can now take their pets on four trails including; Acorn Alley, Bobcat Way, Raccoon Ridge and marked portions of Soaring Kestral.

According to Mueller State Park, their experience was much different during the trial phase.

“We had several violations of dogs off leash, dogs chasing wildlife, dogs outside of the designated area,” said John Geerdes, Park Manager at Mueller State Park.

Saying though dogs will have to keep their paws off the trails, they are welcome in other areas.

“People are welcome to bring their dogs and have them in the campground; in the picnic areas, along paved roads, as long as they’re on a leash,” said Geerdes.

Both State Parks warn visitors to always keep a close eye on their pets, as wildlife presence is significant.

“Even on the trails that we allow the dogs; they do still have to be on a leash, you still have to pick up after the dog,” said Hagan.

While it’s important to always pick up after pets, both State Parks say owners must always keep dogs on a hand-held leash no longer than 6 ft and to keep dogs from harassing wildlife or other people on the trail.

If any of these rules are violated, pet owners could face a citation up to $50.00.