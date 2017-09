COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is issuing hunting license refunds and preference point restoration for out-of-state hunters affected by Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, and the wildfires burning in the West.

CPW said they normally only provide refunds 30 days before the hunting season, but they are making an exception for people whose hunts were canceled by these natural disasters.

No refunds will be made for licenses that have been in the field. All refund requests must be submitted by January 31. Hunters requesting refunds must be able to provide proof they were affected by the hurricanes or wildfires. Acceptable proof includes an insurance claim number, a FEMA number, a copy of canceled hotel or flight reservations, or an affidavit with a signed narrative stating why the trip was canceled.

To request a refund, call Sarah Lovik at 303-291-7208.