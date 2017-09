PUEBLO, Colo. — There’s excitement and smell of chilies in the air, as Pueblo is about to kick off one of its biggest events of the year.

The 23rd annual Chile and Frijoles festival begins Friday afternoon, it’s an event where local chile growers set up tents to sell their crop to local and tourists.

“This is a big deal for Musso Farms along with the other farmers,” said Joey Musso.

“We get people from all over the nation and a lot of people come from Hatch, New Mexico to give the Pueblo chile a try,” said Musso.

Hatch, New Mexico also grows chilies and it’s up to our visitors to decide which chile is the best.

“Well they think it’s a competition, but the Pueblo natives don’t think it’s a competition,” said Musso. “We win.”

More than 100,000 people will come to downtown pueblo for the three day event, where local farmers will sell as many chilies as they can.

Musso’s Restaurant starting setting up their booth with Musso Farms chilies on Thursday afternoon.

“We have two booths the main booth on Union and Grand then we have our Express booth here at Union ad C Street,” said Musso. “We’ll push 80,000 pounds of Chile in a weekend.”

Last year local farmers sold a $50,000 worth of peppers.

The event runs Friday 3 p.m. to midnight.

Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event costs $3 to get in and kids 12 and under are free.

For more information on the event tap here.