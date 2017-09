COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Widefield Elementary School teacher got quite the surprise on Wednesday, September 20.

The Air Force Academy’s mascot — The Bird — as well as member of the Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation surprised kindergarten teacher Frances Kettren with a $1,000 grant to use toward school supplies for her classroom.

Kettren was one of 10 teachers to win a grant in the “Extra Yard for Teachers” campaign. She will also be recognized on the football field during the Air Force Academy home game on September 23 against San Diego State.

The campaign is part of a $10,000 grant from the College Football Playoff Foundation.

Students in the Pikes Peak region nominated their favorite teacher of September on the AFAAC website.