COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The holiday season is just around the corner!

UPS plans to hire about 95,000 workers to handle the surge in packages from late November through January — that’s about the same number as the last two years.

UPS also plans to add extra charges to some residential deliveries in certain weeks during November and December to avoid volume spikes that strain its network of planes, trucks and sorting centers.

UPS said the full and part-time jobs are mostly for package handlers, drivers and helpers for the drivers.

>> Click here to apply.