COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Avenue Reconstruction project has begun with work taking place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Construction will occur in phases on Pikes Peak Avenue for approximately 1.3 miles between the Shooks Run Trail and Printers Parkway.

Pikes Peak Avenue will remain open for traffic, with one lane traveling in each direction. Motorists should anticipate delays and expect lane switches throughout the duration of the project. Short-term intersection, alley and driveway closures will also occur. Access to all businesses will be provided.

The reconstruction will improve safety and travel by creating a smooth road surface, less ponding water and a better pedestrian walkway, according to the City.

The project entails:

City storm drain work: approximately 8,000 linear feet

Springs Utilities underground infrastructure: waterline, sanitary sewer and non-potable water lines

City concrete work: pedestrian ramps, driveways and alleys, curb and gutter and sidewalks selectively replaced

Construction will go on through 2019.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

The $15 million project is funded by Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. Colorado Springs Utilities is contributing approximately $2 million to the project.

For more information contact the project hotline at 719-593-9239 or email at PikesPeakAvenue@gmail.com.