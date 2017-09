EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — In the wake of the homicide of well-known local cyclist Timothy Watkins, the Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public they are “aggressively investigating” the case.

Authorities say to date, they have received over 150 tips.

“We will be following up on every tip that comes in, whether through our Dispatch Center, Tip Line, or through our external website,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office also said while every tip is important, not every individual who leaves a tip will be contacted.

Authorities have also released the following biking and hiking safety tips:

Never go alone; use the buddy system

Always tell someone where you are going and when you anticipate being back

Know your route and stick to your route

Take a fully-charged cell phone with you

Remain aware of your surroundings at all times

Report anything suspicious to law enforcement immediately

Residents in the Palmer Lake area are encouraged to continue to be vigilant.

If you see anything suspicious or out of the ordinary, contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555 or call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666.