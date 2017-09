COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after three cars were involved in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. on East Kiowa Street downtown. When officers arrived, they found the three cars but none of the people involved. Officers talked to witnesses and determined a black Kia sedan had hit a white Subaru and a black Volvo. A pedestrian was also involved.

The people involved ran away after the crash, according to witnesses. The pedestrian was later found at a hospital with a minor injury. Police also found the registered owner of one of the cars.

Police said the Kia and Volvo sustained heavy damage in the crash, but no one involved was seriously injured.