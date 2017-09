COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 100 employers are hoping to fill over 2,000 positions at the Pikes Peak Workforce Center’s fall job fair.

The event takes place Thursday, September 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hotel Elegante Conference Center off S. Circle Drive.

Veterans and eligible spouses can enter the event early starting at 9:30 a.m. The fair opens to the public at 11 a.m.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register and research potential employers. You can even pre-apply for some positions.

Learn more here.