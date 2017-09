COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — There are new developments in a 26-year-old murder case in Colorado Springs that have brought it back into the spotlight.

This is a story you’ll only see on FOX21 Local News Right Now.

Troy Hartwick, the man who is in jail, was convicted of killing another man at a party on July 4, 1991. He was in court Wednesday, September 20 after his attorneys filed a motion saying new evidence proves he was wrongfully convicted.

Hartwick was convicted of shooting and killing Don Lee Garcia when the Fourth of July party turned violent that night.

Now Hartwick’s attorneys say new testing shows a lack of Hartwick’s DNA on a hat used as a piece of evidence in the trial.

Several witnesses were called to the stand, one who is now saying his testimony in the trial nearly three decades ago was not true and that the prosecution forced him to lie about being with Hartwick on the night of the murder.

The defense believes these new developments prove Hartwick was not the killer.

The judge says he will make a decision in two weeks.

Watch the full story on FOX21 News at 9 and 10.