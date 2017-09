COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A memorial service for Christmas Unlimited Executive Director Bob Tretheway is planned for Saturday, September 23 at 3 p.m. at Sunrise Church located at 2655 Briargate Boulevard.

Tretheway passed away on August 15, 2017 but up until that very day dedicated himself to Christmas Unlimited‘s mission of empowering adults and serving children through its holiday and school supply distribution programs.

Tretheway joined Christmas Unlimited in 1991 as president and later became executive director. He also helped secure its current home at 2204 Boulder Street among other major accomplishments.

He is survived by his partner Rosie Kilpatrick, a daughter Beth Petit (Jay), three sons — Robert Park III, Ben and Michael (Dawn), two brothers, Kent (Kop) and Dana (Glenny) and six grandchildren.

Christmas Unlimited says it was his wish the organization continue to live on to empower parents and serve children.

“We hope that the community will help us honor his last wish by donating to the GoFundMe fundraiser for Christmas Unlimited that has been setup in his name,” Christmas Unlimited said in a statement.

The GoFundMe — “Bob’s Christmas Wish” — can be found by clicking here.

The memorial service scheduled for Saturday is open to the public.