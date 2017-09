FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a suspect.

Megan Leigh Jackson, 20, of Florence, is wanted for Failure to Comply on drug charges.

She is described as 4’9″, 143 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information, call Dispatch at 719-784-3411, press 1 or Crime Stoppers at 719-275-STOP.

Your information could earn you a cash reward.