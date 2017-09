COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Parenting in the 21st century has taken on a whole new challenge.

That’s why FOX21 Local News Right Now is kicking off a new series: CyberSafe Parent.

According to research released by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, 1 in 12 children have exchanged messages with sexual content to other people.

Coming up tonight on FOX21 News at 9, we’ll tell you more alarming statistics that could affect your child/children and how you can combat this growing threat.