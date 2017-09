U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy’s annual Homecoming Memorial Ceremony will take place this Friday, September 22 at 4:30 p.m. within the Cadet Wing.

More than 100 deceased Air Force Academy cadets and graduates will be honored at the ceremony.

USAFA officials say each of these graduates has been identified as passing since the 2016 Homecoming Memorial Ceremony.

The name of each deceased graduate will be called out and the current commander of the cadet squadron to which the deceased was last assigned will then respond “Absent.”

The entire Cadet Wing will be present for this annual remembrance. The ceremony will also include the playing of Taps — a 21-gun salute — and a wreath-laying at the Class Wall.