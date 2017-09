PUEBLO, Colo. — Within the last two days, Pueblo police have arrested six people with numerous warrants and have also recovered two stolen trucks in the Bessemer neighborhood.

On Monday, September 18, officers were patrolling the 1100 block of E. Orman Avenue when they came across a home known to have a high number of crime-related calls and complaints.

Police located three men standing around a red Nissan pickup that had been reported stolen and inside the truck officers found checks stolen from a business earlier that day.

Officers identified one of the individuals as Johnny Garcia, 40, who had three warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for two counts of Dangerous Drugs and traffic-related charges.

Jesus Moreno Guarda, 22, was arrested on three warrants totaling $16,000. Police say he was wanted for two counts of Dangerous Drugs and traffic-related charges.

Guadalupe Huerta, 34, was a previous Safe Streets wanted criminal highlighted in July 2017. He had a Failure to Appear on a Motor Vehicle Theft warrant, Failure to Appear on a Dangerous Drugs warrant and a full extradition warrant from the U.S. Postal Inspection out of Texas. Police say his total bond amount was $30,000. Additionally, Huerta will face new charges of Criminal Impersonation for providing a false name, according to authorities.

Police arrested three more individuals while conducting a search warrant at the same home on Tuesday, September 19. Savannah Hanson, 34, was arrested on a $5,000 warrant for Larceny/Probation Revocation; Richard Burns, 40, was arrested on a no-bond warrant for Assault; Yvonne Franko, 33, was arrested on a $1,095 municipal Contempt of Court warrant.

Additionally, another stolen truck was recovered and the Bomb Squad was also called to collect a hand grenade that turned out to be a dud.

All six suspects were booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for their warrants.

Police say additional charges could be pending.

The investigation is ongoing.