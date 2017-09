COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Say hello to the newest lady goats in town!

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo tweeted an adorable video on Tuesday featuring the eight female dairy goats who are all named after cheeses!

The clever names include Colby, Mozzarella and Asiago. Take a look!

“Hoof” you heard about our herd? Let us introduce you to our herd of 8 female dairy goats that are named after cheeses! #GOAT #goats #cmz pic.twitter.com/I8OWy6gcWP — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) September 19, 2017