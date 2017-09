Related Coverage 2 officers injured after car pursuit that led to foot chase in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two law enforcement officers are recovering after they were injured Tuesday morning in a suspect chase.

Multiple agencies responded to a call around 10 a.m. of a suspect driving a stolen vehicle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department alone responds to more than a thousand stolen car calls each year, but this call was a joint effort.

Law enforcement followed the suspect from Galley Road and Academy Boulevard to Platte Avenue and Babcock Road.

Fountain police made the initial contact with the stolen vehicle.

“It’s his duty continue with that until he can get reinforcements, since he’s outside of his jurisdiction,” said Fountain Police Sgt. Scott Gilbertsen.

Then Colorado Springs police along with other agencies who joined in.

“When getting individuals into custody, we try to have the least amount of threat to community, but there was short, very short pursuit,” said Lt. Howard Black with Colorado Springs police.

A K9 officer with CSPD helped chase the suspects who got out of their car and ran.

“The CSPD officer lost his balance while running after the suspect, he went to the ground, striking his head. He was in a semi-conscious state, and his K9 now was free,” said Lt. Black.

During the chase, the K9 latched on to a Fountain police officer’s arm.

“They are going to take x-rays and determine if he needs surgery. I have seen pictures and he is torn up pretty bad,” said Sgt. Gilbertsen.

Lt. Black said this is an inherent risk of the job.

“Our officers along with our deputies and departments in the community are constantly faced with potential harm to themselves in carrying out their duties as officers,” said Lt. Black.

In the midst of it all, the two male suspects were still taken into custody.

The K9 handler needs stitches in his head. The Fountain police officer who was bitten has serious injuries to his arm. They are waiting on an x-ray to determine if he’ll need surgery.

Officials say because of his law enforcement status, the K9 will not be put down.

Neither department is releasing names of the injured officers or the K9 at this time.