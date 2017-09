DENVER, Colo. — Beer made with recycled wastewater — would you try it?

Three Denver breweries are trying to get rid of the stigma surrounding recycled water by putting it in beer.

Lone Tree Brewing Company, Lost Highway Brewing Company and 105 West Brewing Company received 330 gallons of direct potable re-use water last week from CH2M, according to KDVR. The breweries started the brewing process this week.

The engineering firm is spearheading this effort to try and drive sustainable water reuse technology and build a public acceptance of recycled water.

