DENVER, Colo. — Take a look at the most popular Airbnb in Colorado.

According to travel website Viva, it’s a carriage house from the 1880s tucked in a backyard in Denver’s Curtis Park neighborhood.

The home, which once housed horses and was converted into a residence in 2007, has been saved to the “wish lists” of nearly 20,500 people.

The residence has been reviewed over 300 times. Some described the home as “charming, comfy and convenient” and “an artsy and well-designed space.”

Why exactly is it so popular? Viva didn’t exactly explain how it determined the most popular listings, but we’re guessing that at $133 a night — it’s a pretty good steal.

