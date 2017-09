COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Would you like to add a beer with your chalupa order? That could very well be a possibility in the near future at your local Taco Bell.

As part of an expansion, Taco Bell wants to start offering beer and frozen alcoholic drinks at some locations.

Are you thinking what we’re thinking? Margaritas!

It’s just part of some major changes, which include opening 350 new restaurants by 2022.

Back in April, Taco Bell was set to start rolling out beer and frozen beverage options at certain locations, but the expansion only targeted restaurants in Canada.

But forget about ordering from your car — the new locations will not have drive-thrus.

The first Taco Bell to serve alcohol opened in Chicago in 2015.