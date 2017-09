FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A suspect was shot and a deputy was injured in a police chase in the Fountain area Tuesday morning, according to Fountain police.

Police said the deputy was injured when his car was hit and caught fire. He is recovering at the hospital.

The suspect was shot by law enforcement, and was also taken to the hospital.

Police said there is no threat to the public. No other information has been released.

