COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A rabid skunk was found south of the Colorado Springs Airport last week, according to El Paso County Public Health.

The skunk was found September 12 in the area north of Mesa Ridge Parkway and east of Powers Boulevard. It was removed the same day and tested positive for rabies on Friday.

Health officials said there are no known human or pet exposures.

The health department said eight rabid skunks and seven rabid bats have been found in El Paso County in 2017. This skunk is the first rabid animal to be found in the southeastern Colorado Springs area this year.

There were three rabid animals found in El Paso County in 2016.

Rabies is fatal in humans if exposed by a bite or scratch from a rabid animal, and not treated. It can be spread from an animal to a person or pet by a bite or scratch, even if very small or barely noticeable. Rabies can also be spread when saliva from an infected animal gets into open wounds or cuts, or enters through membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth, according to the health department.

The health department offered the following tips for preventing rabies:

Vaccinate your pets against rabies by using a licensed veterinarian. Rabies shots need to be boosted, so check your pet’s records or talk to your veterinarian.

When walking or hiking with your dog, protect them and wildlife by keeping your dog on a leash.

Keep cats and other pets inside at night to reduce the risk of exposure to other domestic animals and wildlife. Keep dogs within your sight (in a fenced yard, or on leash) during the day while outside.

Contact your veterinarian promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal.

Do not touch or feed wild animals. Wild animals like skunks and foxes adapt to residential environments if food is available – please don't leave pet food outdoors.

If you or a family member is bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal, call your doctor and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (719) 473-1741.

If you encounter a lost or stray dog or cat, contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for options (719) 473-1741.

, contact the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region for options (719) 473-1741. Contact an animal-control specialist for assistance with “bat-proofing” your home.