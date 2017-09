COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The 2017 Pikes Peak Regional Airshow — “Thunderbirds & Warbirds” — will take place this weekend on September 23 and 24.

The show will be held between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the south end of the Colorado Springs Airport. Tickets at the gate are $30, or you can buy advance tickets for a discounted price here.

Access to airshow parking will be made via both Milton E. Proby Parkway and Cresterra Parkway located east of Powers Boulevard.

Police say drivers should expect significant delays as crowds are expected to exceed 40,000 to 50,000 each day.

Additionally, Powers Boulevard north of Bradley Road and south of Grinnell Boulevard will be closed between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday for the Thunderbirds’ practice day and Saturday and Sunday for both performances.

View the traffic patterns below:

The recommended Powers Boulevard detour routes will be posted around Colorado Springs Airport and will include a route along Platte/Marksheffel/Bradley to the east, or Grinnell/Fontaine to the west.