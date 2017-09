HIGHLAND, Mich. — Two little girls in Michigan are having the time of their lives in a playhouse fit for a couple of queens!

It could even be one of the most elaborate playhouses we’ve ever seen.

Michigan dad Adam Boyd, 39, owns a construction company and recently spent his free time and several weekends building the two-story playhouse for his two little girls, ages 5 and 2.

The home features a playground, two porches, 8-foot ceilings, a rock climbing wall, a loft and a kitchen playset.

The photos were shared to Facebook last month and have since been shared all over the world. From the UK to Australia and even Brazil, Boyd said he never expected it.

“I never thought doing something special for my daughters would travel so far! Wow!” he wrote on Facebook.