COWETA, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman was left in tears in the middle of a Target store after a stranger committed a random act of kindness toward her and her young son.

In a Facebook post, Alyssa Hacker said while at Target, her son Owen had grabbed three dinosaur toys when he decided to abruptly yell “Hi” to an older man walking nearby.

“He turned around and said ‘hey sweet boy’,” Hacker said. The stranger then began to play dinosaurs with Owen.

“With this crazy world we live in I was a little hesitant…” Hacker said. But what he did next surprised her.

“The man got his wallet out and pulled a $20 out, he put it in Owen’s pocket on his shirt and said ‘I just lost my 2-year-old grandson last week. You take this money and buy this boy all three dinosaurs,'” the stranger said before walking away.

Hacker said little Owen yelled “thank you” to the kind stranger.

“There is still some good in this world,” she said.