DENVER, Colo. — Good news for all you history fans out there!

The Dead Sea Scrolls will make their way to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science in March 2018.

“The Museum is honored to bring these world heritage artifacts to Denver,” said George Sparks, President and CEO of the Museum. “This opportunity brings the community face-to-face with real documents that are not only central to some of the world’s major religions but also to the origin of Western civilization.”

Dead Sea Scrolls Exhibition (Photos courtesy Denver Museum of Nature & Science) View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy of Denver Museum of Nature & Science (PRNewsfoto/Denver Museum of Nature...) Photo courtesy of Denver Museum of Nature & Science (PRNewsfoto/Denver Museum of Nature...) Photo courtesy of Denver Museum of Nature & Science (PRNewsfoto/Denver Museum of Nature...) Photo courtesy of Denver Museum of Nature & Science (PRNewsfoto/Denver Museum of Nature...)

The exhibit will offer Coloradans the chance to see the authentic ancient manuscripts that include the oldest known Biblical documents dating back over 2,000 years.

The scrolls will be presented within an exhibit case featuring “carefully regulated individual chambers, along with the full English translation,” according to a statement.

Additionally, the largest collection of artifacts from the Holy Land assembled for display will allow guests to explore the traditions, beliefs, and iconic objects of ancient Israel that continue to impact world cultures today. The hundreds of objects include inscriptions and seals, weapons, stone carvings, terra cotta figurines, remains of religious symbols, coins, shoes, textiles, mosaics, ceramics, and jewelry.

The experience also features a re-creation of the Western Wall from the old city of Jerusalem with an actual three-ton stone from the wall believed to have fallen in 70 BCE. Guests will be allowed to leave their handwritten notes with prayers that will be sent to Israel and placed at the wall. The tradition of putting notes between the stones began centuries ago.

The Dead Sea Scrolls represent one of the most significant archaeological discoveries of the 20th century. In 1947, a Bedouin goat herder stumbled upon a hidden cave along the shore of the Dead Sea, near the site of the ancient settlement of Qumran. Concealed within the cave were scrolls that had not been seen for 2,000 years. After extensive excavation, 972 remarkably preserved scrolls were uncovered, leading to decades of extraordinary scrutiny, debate, and awe.