COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Recognize these duck hunting decoys?

Colorado Springs police say the “fairly large number” of decoys may be recovered property from a burglary or theft.

Included in the recovered property are Canadian geese and mallards, floating decoys, and land stand decoys.

If you have any information on who the owner is, call Sergeant Walker at 385-2111 or Crime Stoppers at 634-7867.